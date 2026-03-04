Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Person injured during house fire near 35th Ave and Union Hills Dr

Fire officials heard reports of multiple explosions before they arrived
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — One person is in extremely critical condition after a house fire erupted in Phoenix.

At around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Phoenix firefighters were called to reports of multiple explosions at a home near 35th Avenue and Topeka Drive, north of Union Hills Drive.

When crews arrived, they found flames and heavy smoke coming from a home.

Firefighters battled the fire and were able to stop the flames from spreading to the surrounding areas.

3500 W Topeka Drive fire

One person was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition, according to Phoenix Fire officials. It's unclear if that person was a resident of the home.

The cause of the fire and reports of explosions are under investigation.

No firefighters were injured.

