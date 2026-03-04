Person injured during house fire near 35th Ave and Union Hills Dr

PHOENIX — One person is in extremely critical condition after a house fire erupted in Phoenix.

At around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Phoenix firefighters were called to reports of multiple explosions at a home near 35th Avenue and Topeka Drive, north of Union Hills Drive.

When crews arrived, they found flames and heavy smoke coming from a home.

Firefighters battled the fire and were able to stop the flames from spreading to the surrounding areas.

abc15

One person was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition, according to Phoenix Fire officials. It's unclear if that person was a resident of the home.

The cause of the fire and reports of explosions are under investigation.

No firefighters were injured.