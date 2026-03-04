PHOTOS: 50 people most recently reported missing in Arizona

As of early March 2026, there are nearly 1,100 open missing persons cases in Arizona.

Here are some of the most recent cases, according to information from the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS). If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact local authorities.

Nancy Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last contacted on January 31, 2026, before being reported missing on Feb. 1 from her Tucson-area home. Pima County officials believe she was abducted.

The combined reward between the family and law enforcement now stands at more than $1 million.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Pima County Sheriff's Department

Jacob Tylor Hack

Jacob is a 30-year-old male who was last seen in Buckeye, Arizona, on 01/19/2026. Family members advised Jacob would never leave the house without notice of where he was going. Family stated it is unusual that his belongings were all left behind. If found, please be patient and communicate verbally.

NamUs

Rachel Anne Wickersham

Family has not had any communication with Rachel, creating concern for her welfare. She was last seen in Phoenix on Dec. 27, 2025. She is 44 years old and has numerous tattoos, including dragons, ravens, “Billy”, a snake, and more.

NamUs

Myrle Begay Mesteth

Myrle Begay Mesteth, 26, was last known to be at the Love's Truck Stop in Chandler, Arizona. He was last seen on October 14, 2025.

NamUs

Adrian Nathaniel Ybarra

Adrian, 24, was last known to have been seen in the area of 2550 N Dodge Blvd in Tucson, AZ. There are conflicting reports of him having been involved in an altercation here. No one has seen or heard from Adrian since 10/04/2025.

NamUs

Sitharamanjaneyulu Potiny

Sitharamanjaneyulu, 72, was last seen on home surveillance video on August 29, 2025, walking away from his residence in the middle of the day. Was later reported missing by family members. Was later determined that a family member drove the subject to the top of Mount Lemmon and has not been seen since.

NamUs

Mathew Gene Spencer

On August 5, 2025, Mathew Spencer was traveling from Las Vegas, NV, to Texas in a silver Hyundai Tucson. At 6:00 pm, he messaged a family member stating he crossed into New Mexico. At 10:48 p.m., he messaged the family member stating he was heading to Houston, TX. Family has not heard from Mathew since that time. According to his Google Account, on August 7th at 12:22 p.m., his location stated he was near Parks, Arizona.

NamUs

Teodoro Sanchez

Teodoro, 79, was last contacted by telephone with family on 8-04-25, and possibly seen in person 8-05-25 or 8-06-25. He apparently walked away from home and has not returned; after no family contact by 8-12-25, he was reported missing to the police and entered into NCIC. He was still living at home alone at the time of his disappearance. His family is very concerned for his safety and well-being and is asking the community to be on the lookout for him.

NamUs

Kyle Smith

Kyle, 26, went to visit a family member in the area of North 7th Avenue/West Beardsley Road in Phoenix. He failed to return home in the area of North 29th Avenue and West Union Hills Drive in Phoenix. Kyle's cellular telephone was found later in the area of Country Gables Park on West Banff Lane and North 33rd Avenue, Phoenix. He has been missing since July 14, 2025.

NamUs

Reganlee Zamora

Reganlee Zamora was last seen at her home in Queen Creek, Arizona, on 07/11/2025 at approximately 10:00 pm.

NamUs

Maria Catalina Moran Dzul

Maria Catalina, 51, was last known to be traveling over the Mexico-U.S. border with a guide and two other individuals. She was a resident of Seattle and was trying to return home from a visit to Mexico. She is believed to have reached San Miguel, AZ on the Tohono O’odham native reservation. She may have been on or near Indian Route 19 and was likely traveling on foot. Her family last heard from her on June 26, 2025, via text message.

NamUs

Kenneth Ray Mahlen

Kenneth Ray Mahlen, 63, has not had any communication with family since June 3, 2025, which is not normal for him. He was reported missing from Peoria.

NamUs

Michael Rodney

Michael Rodney, 66, has not been seen since May 1, 2025, at his property located in the area of Wittmann, Arizona. Michael is missing his right leg from the knee down and has mobility issues because of it. Michael would not leave his property with anyone without his wallet, walker, and wheelchair.

NamUs

Tremell Jones

Tremell, 29, last flew to Arizona in mid February 2025. He was last seen when he was dropped off at a local shelter (Central Arizona Shelter Services) on April 3rd. He checked out shortly after and has not been seen or heard from since.

NamUs

Cody Randy Vensor Jr.

Cody, 33, was living with his father in Apache Junction, AZ. He left the residence on foot and called off work on 04/02/25. He has not been to work since. Cody does not have a vehicle, and his cell phone is not active. The area where his cell phone was last active was searched and Cody was not located in that area. Cody's father says it is not like him to not return home and not have any contact with his family.

NamUs

Bowen Michael Schumacher

Bowen Michael Schumacher, 53, disappeared on an extended camping trip. He was in the Kofa National Refuge camping and meditating, and many friends and family felt it had been too long since he had responded to texts and messages. Family and friends went to look for him on April 25, 2025, after contacting the authorities on April 23rd. The authorities found his truck, but no Michael. All unlocked, nothing disturbed. A search was conducted by authorities, but no sign of him was found.

NamUs

Spencer Charles Pipkin

35-year-old Spencer's home is in California, but he was in Arizona for treatment that he had left early from on 01/18/2025. Because of this, Spencer did not have a car. He walked to a car dealership in Wickenburg and purchased a truck on 01/20/2025. Spencer's financial records and security footage from various locations confirm he traveled from Wickenburg to Marble Canyon, AZ, and he stopped in cities such as Williams and Flagstaff along the way. Spencer checked into the Marble Canyon Lodge on 01/22/2025 and put his belongings in the hotel room. He was supposed to check out on 01/23/2025, but did not do so. On 01/24/2025, the lodge called the Sheriff's Office to report Spencer missing. Spencer's truck was located at Lees Ferry, which is about 6 miles from the Lodge. He is seen on a game camera exiting his vehicle and seems to be walking toward the area that contains hiking trails. Spencer is known to be an experienced hiker and avid outdoorsman.

NamUs

Miguel Angel Sanchez

Family has not had any communication with Miguel, 38, since the beginning of 2025, causing concern for his welfare. He was reported missing from Phoenix.

NamUs

Marcelino Cazarez Valenzuela

Marcelino, 74, was last seen at a local treatment center in Phoenix in December 2024, but was unable to identify himself. They were unable to provide any insight as to where Marcelino went from there, and he has not been seen or heard from since.

NamUs

Ransom and Jepsen Ruffcorn

On November 18th, 2024, an agent from the Arizona Department of Child Safety reported Ransom, 3, and Jepsen, 1, Ruffcorn missing from Laveen, Arizona. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says they may be in the company of their mother.

NamUs

Nehrwrodrbote Reuel

Nehrwrodrbote Reuel, 51, was last seen at his residence in Chandler, AZ, on 11/17/2024. He left his phone and all his belongings at his residence and he failed to show up for a flight from Phoenix to Canada on 11/17/2024.

NamUs

Kenny Gerard Rioux

Family has not seen or heard from Kenny, 42, since he was last contacted on November 4, 2024. He was last believed to be experiencing homelessness in the Phoenix area.

NamUs



Lawrence David Tenes

It was reported that on 10/25/2024, Lawrence (David) Tenes walked away from a family member in the Lower Sycamore area within the Tonto National Forest. David had not been seen or heard from since.

NamUs

Adrian Joyce Laramie

On 10/17/2024, Adrian, 34, was being treated at a local Medical Center in Sun City West, Arizona. She was last seen wearing a brown hospital gown but also had a purple top and black pants with her.

NamUs

Anthony Steven Escamilla

Anthony Escamilla, 33, was last seen in Chandler on Love's store video surveillance on 10/09/2024 at approximately 0441 hours when he went into the store and obtained a fountain drink. He arrived at the location in a vehicle with an acquaintance and was left in the parking lot after a disagreement at approximately 0430 hours.

NamUs

Marisia Yovonna Soqui

There has been no communication from Marisia to friends/family. Marisia, 33, is known to frequent the area of North 27th Avenue and West Northern Avenue and is known to live a transient lifestyle. She was last contacted on October 1, 2024.

NamUs

Cynthia Marie McCoy

Cynthia McCoy, 63, was dropped off at a Kingman business at 2770 Highway 66 between 0740 and 0750 hours on 08/20/2024 after attempting to find a tire for a friend's vehicle that broke down approximately 1 mile from 2770 Highway 66. Her direction and means of travel from the business are unknown. McCoy left her phone at her property prior to leaving to the store to charge and had no other phones or devices with her. McCoy left with her bank cards, I.D. and other items in her purse. No activity on her bank account has been found. Tattoos of paw prints on her right foot near ankle.

NamUs

Elizabeth Campos

The reporting party stated that the family has not had contact with Elizabeth Campos, 37, for around 4 years. The reporting party found a mutual friend on Facebook who said she last picked up Liz 6-8 months ago (from Sept 2025), around 19th Ave and Broadway near a water mill. She was last contacted in August 2024.

NamUs

Rozalynne McKinney

Rozalynne, 20, was experiencing homelessness when family last had contact with her on 08/01/2024. She was reported missing from Phoenix.

NamUs

Dalys Clancy Kezar

On 07/11/2024 between 7:00 and 8:00 PM, Dalys, 67, was last seen leaving his residence, on foot, near North 309th Avenue between West Delores and Black Mountain Roads in Wittmann, Arizona. On 07/12/2024 at about 7:00 AM, Dalys left a message to his daughter that he was resting in an unknown wash and has not been heard from since.

NamUs

Katrina Leah Wolter

Family has not had communication with Katrina, 33, causing concern for her welfare. She is known to be homeless. Katrina was last contacted in the area of North 31st Avenue and West Beardsley Road in Phoenix.

NamUs

Karen Estefany Morales-Bojorquez

Karen, 17, was last seen in Mesa on 07/04/2024.

NamUs

Kenneth Eugene Peterson

On July 3, 2024, Kenneth, 43, left his residential housing facility in Glendale after only being there for one week.

NamUs

Blaine Aaron Alcott

On July 19, 2024, Blaine Alcott was reported missing by his mother. According to his mother, Blaine left the home he shared with his mother in Black Mesa, Arizona, to gather the sheep and never returned home.

NamUs

Tyler Lacy

Tyler Lacy, 31, was last seen in the area of Coolidge, Arizona, and was reported missing by his family on 07/01/2024.

NamUs

Stephen Ambrose Gill

Stephen, 20, was last seen on 06/18/2024 at approximately 10:28 am, near 223rd Ave and West Meyers Street in Wittman, Arizona. Stephen was riding his black and red Mongoose mountain bike with a water bottle holder.

NamUs

Othon Martinez Franco

On May 24, 2024, 48-year-old Othon Martinez Franco's son reported him as missing from Buckeye, Arizona.

NamUs

Antonio Najera

Antonio Najera, 73, left the housing facility where he was living without permission. He was last contacted on May 11, 2024.

NamUs

Ramon Guzman Almazan

Ramon Guzman Almazan last made a phone call from South Mountain, advising he was lost and out of water. There was an unsuccessful rescue mission from the Phoenix Fire Department, and there has been no contact with the family since. He was last contacted on May 11, 2024.

NamUs

Robert Downs

On May 12, 2024, Robert Downs was reported missing from his residence within Sun City, Arizona. He was last seen two days prior. The complainant advised that Robert was picked up by his friend early that morning, and they were together most of the day. His friend advised that he gave him a ride back to his home. Robert's phone and wallet were left at the residence. The truck used by Robert was located on May 13 on Castle Hot Springs Road near the Holcim Castle Hot Springs Rock Pit #2.

NamUs

Nancy Carol Pierson

Nancy's husband last saw her when he left for Yuma, Arizona, on May 3, 2024. He said she has wandered off, and her doctor described her as unable to walk any long distances. Her purse and cell phone were found in the home, located in Bouse, Arizona. She was 59 years old at the time of her disappearance.

NamUs

Ahmad Rashid

Ahmad Rashid, 25, was discharged from a Community Bridges program in April 2024, presumed to be living a transient lifestyle. He was reported missing from Tucson.

NamUs

Madelynn Eileen Walko

Madelynn Eileen Walko, 16, left her Mesa home around 9:30 p.m. on April 19, 2024, and has not been seen or heard from since.

NamUs

Catarina Lucrecia Ramirez-Caba

Catarina, 15, left her home on April 10, 2024. She stated she was going to Miami. No contact with her since she left.

NamUs

Christa Michelle Sehested

Christa, 48, was last heard from in March of 2024 by family. She is likely transient and was reported to possibly be living out of her vehicle, a late-model silver Saturn. Regardless of what is going on in her life, she regularly checks in with her daughter, but her daughter has not heard from her since March. Her known cell phone number is currently disconnected.

NamUs

Shayna Hilary Feinman

On the evening of March 9, 2024, 35-year-old Shayna Feinman went missing from a 40-acre property near the Seligman/Hyde Park/Peach Springs area. According to the property owner, Shayna was last seen walking into the woods following an argument. Shayna's vehicle was later discovered on the property. She left her wallet, passport, and camping gear behind. This lot has since been searched by police and dogs with no sign of Shayna.

NamUs

Lance Scott Armstrong

Lance Scott Armstrong, 39, was reported missing on March 3, 2024. He was dropped off on the south side of I-40 and Querino Road with a chainsaw, backpack, and a jug of water by his sister. Lance was within the area of Wagon Wheel Road, helping residents with sawing wood for them. It was possible he was either walking or riding a bicycle east on County Road 7240. Lance's cellphone and wallet were left at home.

NamUs

Dina Marie Lapore

Dina Marie Lapore, 41, is transient but has family in Nevada, Arizona, and California. She had a vehicle that was impounded in Parker, Arizona, and made her way to Yuma, Arizona, where she was staying at the Crossroads Mission. She voluntarily left there but was still seen in the area on Feb. 29, 2024. She has a child in foster care that she would frequently contact; however, no one has heard from her.

NamUs

Markin James Norman

The circumstances of Markin James Norman’s disappearance are unknown. The 28-year-old was reported missing from San Carlos, Arizona.

NamUs

Note: This list includes NamUs reports with photos. It does not include people who are knowingly listed as runaways.