Bashas' looking to fill 700+ positions during hiring fair on Saturday, May 15

PHOENIX — Bashas', which owns Bashas' grocery store, AJ's Fine Foods, and Food City, said it will hold a hiring fair on Saturday, May 15, in Chandler, where the company is looking to fill nearly 700 part-time and full-time positions at all of its stores in the state.

Open positions include managers, chefs, cooks, clerks in various departments, as well as Starbucks managers and baristas, cashiers, dishwashers, and delivery drivers.

A spokesperson declined to provide specific pay rates for any of the open positions. Instead, the spokesperson said, "starting pay will depend on the position and the experience of the candidate."

Now hiring: Eight companies in the Valley that are hiring workers

Now hiring: HMSHost looking to fill 100 positions at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport bars and restaurants

The hiring fair will be held at Bashas' distribution center in Chandler, 125 S. 54th St., from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Candidates can also apply at their nearest grocery store or online, https://jobs.bashas.com.

Masks, temperature checks, and social distancing are required at the hiring fair. Candidates should prepare for on-site interviews and potential job offers on the spot.

In a news release, Bashas' attributed the need for more employees to an increase in business and customers, and that some restaurant workers who were initially hired when their restaurant temporarily shut down during the pandemic have since returned as restaurants have reopened.

Many businesses, including bars, restaurants, and hotels, have told ABC15 that they have many open positions and have had difficulty filling those positions. Some have increased wages and offered staggered sign-on bonuses as incentives.

Related: Arizona hotels and resorts are hiring workers; here is how to apply

Last week, the April jobs report was released, which fell sharply below what some economic experts had predicted.

Some 266,000 jobs were added in April, fewer than what was reported in March.