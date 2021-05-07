NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW (05/09)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU!

For more jobs resources, visit abc15.com/jobs.

1. Build Your Future Arizona can connect you with high-paying, stable careers in the skilled crafts that let you work with your hands and make an impact on Arizona’s future. Jobs are available for all levels of experience from the apprenticeship level (earn while you learn!) all the way to executive roles. Browse opportunities in carpentry, electrical, plumbing, welding, heavy equipment operation, concrete finishing, construction management, and more. If you are tired of sifting through pages of just “jobs,” get started today with a fulfilling CAREER in the skilled crafts. Welcome to Arizona’s dedicated skilled craft career center. View all positions here.

2. HIRING EVENT: BestCompaniesAZ and Career Connectors are hosting their 7th Annual Diversity and Inclusion virtual event on May 13th at 9am. This FREE hiring event will connect you with 12+ D&I committed, award-winning companies who are hiring for technology, sales, service, finance, insurance, and more! Find out more and RSVP here today!

3. Liberty Mutual, a Forbes Magazine America’s Best Employers for Women and Great Place to Work certified company, is hiring sales representatives across the state including Chandler, Mesa, Scottsdale, Phoenix, Tucson, and more. As a Liberty Mutual field sales representative, you’ll enjoy a diverse, supportive environment, along with a competitive compensation program, including base salary, uncapped commissions and a bonus structure, and comprehensive benefits. If you’re a passionate salesperson, competitive go-getter, people person and relationship builder, apply today and bring your expertise. For a limited time, Liberty is offering a $5k Sign on Bonus for new candidates that have an active P&C or active Life and health license. Apply to open positions here.

4. KUBRA is a fast-growing company that delivers customer communications solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities across North America. They’re now hiring in Tempe for IT Recruiters, Senior Software Engineers, Product Marketing Managers, and more! 3 – 5 years of relevant experience is preferred. KUBRA is Great Place to Work certified in the US and they offer exceptional benefit coverage as well as competitive pay, education reimbursement, and plenty of time off. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today by clicking here.

5. Spear Education is one of the world’s most respected providers of multi-platform continuing education and practice growth resources for dental professionals. Interested in a career in Marketing, Sales or Customer Success? They’re hiring for these teams in Scottsdale! Spear is dedicated to their success-oriented culture and provides many perks for their employees, including one paid volunteer day to be active in the community. Spear Education is hiring for Business Development, Product Managers, Sales, and more. Join this hard-working team and start a career you love today by applying to open positions here.

6. HUGE HIRING EVENTS: Are you experienced in customer service? Ready to return to the restaurant industry? HMS Host at Sky Harbor Airport is hosting two HUGE hiring fairs Tuesday, May 11, and Tuesday, May 25, From 8:00AM–12:00PM at their offices, 1250 E Hadley Street, Suite 6 Phoenix AZ 85034. They're hiring for positions all across the airport, at places like Starbucks, Chelsea’s Kitchen, La Grange Orange, Barrio Café, Blanco Tacos, Olive & Ivy, ZinBurger, Cowboy Ciao, Shake Shack, SanTan Brewery and more! To learn more, click here.

7. The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch and other Scottsdale Hyatt locations have full-time opportunities available including security, spa receptionist, front office agent and more. This is your chance to get started with one of the best known hospitality companies in the world. They offer competitive pay as well as hotel and spa discounts. See all positions and apply online here.

8. Domino's is hiring drivers and team members all across the Valley. Competitive pay, flexible shifts and pizza perks. If you have a passion for making and delivering great food, this is the job for you. Apply online here.

