Arizona hotels and resorts are hiring workers: Here is how to apply

PHOENIX — From front desk staff to housekeepers, groundskeepers, and lifeguards, to cooks, servers, and management, many hotels and resorts in the Valley are in need of more employees ahead of the summer season.

"You have to get creative, you have to get innovative," said Denise Seomin, director of marketing, at The Phoenician, about how hotels and resorts are trying to reach out to workers in an industry that is already experiencing fewer applicants to pull from.

Like restaurants, Seomin said people have moved out of town, moved out of state, or found other jobs as a result of the industry shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said job descriptions and those responsibilities at the resort have also changed as a result of the pandemic. It hasn't impacted the resort, she said, as all their amenities are open, but said teams have had to get creative to manage it all.

Here is a look at which hotels and resorts are hiring, the positions they're looking for, and the starting rates. Note, some resorts declined to share their wages either saying they aligned with experience or citing unknown guidance from their HR departments.

The Phoenician

The Phoenician is looking to fill 80 full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions within their landscaping, food and beverage, housekeeping, spa, recreation, security, and front desk areas.

A hiring fair will be held at the resort's Camelback Ballroom on May 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, tuition reimbursement, 401K, and travel discounts.

They are also offering a $500 sign-on bonus, but it is not paid out at once. It is paid in chunks on the first day, at 60 days, and at 90 days.

You can visit www.thephoenician.com/careers for details.

Rise Uptown Hotel (formerly Arrive Phoenix)

Rise Uptown, a boutique hotel, is looking to fill more than 20 full-time and part-time positions. They are looking for an assistant restaurant manager, bartenders for their soon-to-open rooftop bar, host and hostess, cooks, poolside servers, laundry attendants, and barbacks.

A dishwasher was listed at $13 an hour, house attendance at $13.50 an hour, front desk agent at $14.50, and line cook at $15.

Visit www.riseuptownhotel.com/career for details.

Arizona Grand Resort & Spa

The Arizona Grand, part of Classic Hotels & Resorts, said its greatest hiring need is in the housekeeping department. They are looking for room attendants, porters (baggage help), to supervisors.

Emily Dille, director of marketing and communications, said starting pay for some positions is $16, plus an opportunity to earn a bonus.

They are also looking for food runners, bell persons, a landscape gardener, IT technician, lifeguard, and kitchen help, according to their website.

Visit https://careers.classichotels.com/arizona-grand-resort for details.

The Arizona Biltmore

The Arizona Biltmore is looking to fill 60 positions, including cooks, servers, bussers, bartenders, spa attendants, housekeeping and laundry.

They are also looking for a Villa manager, an executive pastry chef, an on-call massage therapist, as well as positions at Renata’s Hearth, their newest restaurant.

The resort declined to provide pay rates for any position, but said it would be "commensurate with experience."

Visit https://jobs.hilton.com for details. Search Arizona Biltmore in the search bar.

Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass

The Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass, near Interstate 10 and Wild Horse Pass Blvd., is looking to fill 19 positions, most of which are in their food and beverage departments. That includes pool attendants and servers.

They also have positions available in loss prevention, housekeeping, at the front desk, and in their engineering departments.

The resort declined to provide starting pay information.

Visit https://jobs.marriott.com for details.

The Wigwam

The Wigwam has more than 30 positions available, including a reservations supervisor, food and beverage manager, assistant food and beverage manager, group rooms coordinator, as well as servers, bartenders, and housekeepers.

Pay rates are not included in the online descriptions. Benefits listed include 401K match, paid time off, quarterly bonus, paid AD&D insurance, and discounts on travel and hotel amenities.

Visit https://careers-phg.icims.com for details.

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess is looking to fill nearly 150 positions across the resort, including at its bars, restaurants, pools, and spas, marketing, and management.

Positions range from cooks, servers, pool attendants to a director of meetings & events to a marketing specialist. Other positions include housekeeping, pool barback, rooms manager, senior conferences services manager, HVAC technician, and front desk agent.

Housekeeping start pay begins at $15.

Visit careers.accor.com. Search Fairmont Scottsdale Princess or search Scottsdale, Arizona to generate current job postings.

Harrah's Ak-Chin Hotel and Casino

Harrah's Ak-Chin Hotel and Casino in Maricopa, Arizona, which is about 30 minutes south of Phoenix, is looking to fill several positions at its hotel and casino, as well as at the Southern Dunes golf course and Ak-Chin Circle Entertainment Center.

A job fair will be held on Saturday, May 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Ak-Chin Circle Entertainment Center.

Available positions are in their culinary, food and beverage, finance, housekeeping, events and promotion, security, and gaming departments. Full-time, part-time, and on-call positions are available.

Some starting rates the hotel shared: $8 (plus tips) for servers, $13.50 for room attendants, $14.50 for events, promotions, and entertainment associates, and $14-$16 for cooks.

Leadership positions are based on experience.

Visit harrahsakchin.arizonajobs.com and http://www.trooncareers.com/careers for details.

Hilton Canopy Scottsdale

The Hilton Canopy Scottsdale has about a handful of positions available, including a Sous chef, two cooks, a housekeeping supervisor, and a room attendant.

Starting pay shared by the hotel varies between $10-$18 an hour, depending on the position. Room attendants and front desk are at $14 an hour, host and hostess at $15, and cooks and housekeeping supervisors are $16-$18 an hour.

Visit https://app.trinethire.com for details.

Other hotels and resorts with opening positions, according to their website:

