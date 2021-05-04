Arizona restaurant group offering free college tuition to attract employees

PRESCOTT, AZ — An Arizona restaurant group is hoping free college tuition helps entice a new wave of employees.

Across the country, some bars and restaurants are finding it difficult to field enough staff to meet demand.

Skyler Reeves, owner of Vivili Hospitality Group, says the problem is no different in Prescott, where they operate five restaurants and will soon add a sixth.

"[One of our restaurants] might hire 30-50 people and right now we're posting a job and we might get one person to show up, or not show up," Reeves said. "Or five people apply and zero show up."

Reeves said he thinks a combination of some folks continuing to collect unemployment, as well as workers who were laid off in the industry and have since found alternate jobs, are part of the reason the industry has a shortage of workers.

To hopefully gain a competitive advantage and entice more people to come work for Vivili, Reeves said the company is now offering full-time employees free tuition, through tuition reimbursement, at Yavapai College.

"We're a growing company, I've always wanted to have a company where people really want to come work for it," Reeves said. "You go get a job because you want to get paid. You want a paycheck, you want something that's going to better your life in maybe more ways than one. Maybe you don't want to be a server or a cook for the rest of your life but you're going to do it while you're in college and we can make that a better situation for the employees."

Incentives for restaurant workers are gaining traction throughout the industry. Steve Chucri, the President and CEO of the Arizona Restaurant Association told ABC15 he thinks the industry is short workers due to some people choosing to collect unemployment, others who decided during the pandemic to pursue a college degree, while some simply found a different line of work altogether.

"I've been the head of [Arizona Restaurant Association] and in this industry for 19 years and I've never seen it this bad," Chucri said.

Chucri said restaurants around the state are having to come up with new ways to attract employees.

"We just had a board meeting last week," he said. "I've got a great board of diverse backgrounds, meaning quick service to fine dining...and they're pulling their hair out, they're saying, 'we can't do this.' We're giving signing bonuses for people, which is never heard of in the restaurant industry."

Chucri believes the labor market could normalize more through the summer.

Reeves hopes the tuition reimbursement at Yavapai College that he is now offering employees is a benefit that attracts more staff.

"I think some of those folks will find their path with our company for many years," Reeves said. "But the folks that are here for a year, two years, or three years, I just hope all those people see that we're making an effort to reinvest in them and, hopefully, they see some value in that."