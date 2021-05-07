Looking for a job? HMSHost looking to fill 100 positions at Sky Harbor Airport bars, restaurants

PHOENIX — Are you looking for a job?

HMSHost, the company that manages most of the restaurants, bars, and shops at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, is looking to fill more than 100 part-time and full-time positions at two upcoming job fairs.

The job fairs will be held on Tuesday, May 11, and Tuesday, May 25, from 8 a.m. - noon, at HMSHost's offices in Phoenix, 1250 E Hadley, Suite 6 in Phoenix, AZ 85034.

Masks and two forms of ID are required. Applicants should dress business casual and expect to wait outside, a news release said. It should be noted that the temperature reached at least 100 degrees in Phoenix on both Wednesday and Thursday, the hottest days of the year so far.

Open positions include Starbucks baristas, general managers, and assistant managers, as well as restaurant assistant managers, host and hostess, dishwashers and crew members, dishwasher and utility workers, line cooks, and lounge club attendants.

"Pay varies by position and experience," a news release said.

Benefits include 401K plan, medical, dental, and vision, as well as vacation pay, sick pay, and holiday pay, and free meals and parking, the release said.

Some of the airport concepts that HSMHost manages are Barrio Cafe, Blanco Tacos & Tequila, Chelsey's Kitchen, Cowboy Ciao, La Grande Orange, Olive & Ivy, San Tan Brewery, Shake Shack, and Zinburger.

Visit https://hmshost.peoplematter.jobs for more information.

Hudson, another company that manages stores inside airports, including Sky Harbor, is also hiring, though they have far fewer positions open.

As of Thursday night, there were four positions listed on their website: barista, retail supervisor, sales associate, and warehouse driver.