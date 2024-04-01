Making Ends Meet: 'Reflex' app helps people find flexible retail shifts

PHOENIX — People are turning to side hustles to help cover monthly expenses, like Shannon Campbell, a local graphic designer.

"During the holidays, I had a job that just ended and I was interviewing, so I needed to make some money," said Campbell.

The Valley mom's quest for extra cash didn't have to go farther than her phone and an app she discovered called 'Reflex.' The app works by matching someone's experience in the retail industry to open shifts at local shops that have joined the Reflex network.

"I have worked at Splendid, which is at Kierland and I've worked at 7 For All Mankind at Fashion Square and then I worked for Skechers at Arizona Mills. They gave me a free pair of shoes on my first day," said Campbell.

"You can go on the Reflex app and find available shifts in your area, whether it's you know, a front-of-house greeter role, a sales associate role, even a back-of-house role at some of your favorite brands. You get to choose when and where you work, and on Reflex you get paid within one business day," explained Reflex CEO Mike Meyers.

Meyers says it's not only the fast pay, but the flexibility that attracts people to the app.

"The consistent theme is really flexibility, and you know, unlocking a quality of life and a control of time that otherwise they wouldn't have. So, it's been energizing and exciting to see both the worker reviews and the retail reviews from both sides," added Meyers.

Some stores offer products or discounts on the day a 'Reflexer' works. He also says some users find shifts on their very first week.

"The most complete profiles get invited off the waitlist much faster and the hack, or the trick is when you're referred by someone and you have retail experience and they're a great highly rated Reflexer, you get to jump the waitlist," said Meyers.

Campbell has loved it so much that she has referred her mom to the app and she is now picking up shifts too!

"I just think it's so convenient. I mean, I think if you're looking for extra money or you need to work. I mean, you could literally get on the app right now and download it, have an interview with someone and be working in a day or two," said Campbell.

To learn more about the Reflex app, click here.

Do you know of a good side hustle or way to save money? Email SmartShopper@abc15.com

