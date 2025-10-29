Grijalva, voters sound off about delay in swearing-in as Speaker Johnson faces pressure from his own party

SOMERTON, AZ — Right now, no one can officially say they represent Arizona's 7th Congressional District.

Not even Adelita Grijalva - and she won the special election for the district back on September 23, earning nearly 70% of the vote.

But more than a month later and House Speaker Mike Johnson still has not announced a firm date to swear in Grijalva, despite pressure from voters, Democrats, and now, some members of his own party.

"We need to continue to highlight that this is not normal," explains Grijalva, who spoke to ABC15 in Yuma County on Monday while meeting with seniors in Somerton.

The 7th Congressional District covers parts of the West Valley, Pima County, and Yuma County. It is an area Grijalva's father, longtime Congressman Raul Grijalva, served for more than two decades until his death in March after a battle with cancer.

"I would have waited longer than any other person to be sworn in," says Grijalva, a fact a recent Time Magazine article also states. "Am I supposed to be breaking records like that? This Speaker has sworn people in less than 24 hours from the date of their special elections."

During Sunday's "This Week" on ABC, veteran Washington journalist Jonathan Karl questioned Speaker Johnson about the delay.

"This is the way the institution works," Speaker Johnson said.

He also cited what many in the GOP have referred to as "The Pelosi Precedent," and what he said was former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's delay in swearing in a fellow Louisiana Republican into the U.S. House back in 2022.

To see the full interview, click here.

ABC15 also reached out to Speaker Johnson for an interview. In a statement, his team told us Monday, “Rep. Grijalva was elected after the House went out of session. We are delighted to administer the oath to her as soon as we get back to regular session here, the legislative session.”

Speaker Johnson went on to blame Democrats for the federal government shutdown to earn political points - Democrats pushed back, saying Republicans control the House, Senate, and the White House and ultimately hold more of the power and therefore, more of the blame.

And now, Speaker Johnson is facing a lawsuit, filed by Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes last week, demanding that Grijalva gets sworn in immediately.

This comes as those living in District 7 - roughly 800,000 people - tell ABC15 they just want to have their voice back in Congress.

"That's not fair. That's not fair," explains Mayela Daniel, a longtime Somerton resident.

"I don't understand why," explains Juan Prado, also a Somerton resident. "I don't understand why they're delaying so much."

Earlier this month, Grijalva posted a video on social media detailing what she can access and cannot access in her D.C. Office, an office she says should be buzzing with activity right now.

"I have access to an office in Washington that is not functioning," Grijalva explains. "I can't open offices here in my district because I don't have a budget - plain and simple. I can't enter into a lease because I am not an administrator who can dedicate federal funds. I don't have a budget, and everything relies on our budget."

It has also created issues for future staffers who are waiting to provide more constituent services.

"What are they supposed to do? Communicate through their Gmail? It's ridiculous the stuff he [Johnson] is talking about. I wish he would stop watching my videos, swear me in, and then we can move on."

Earlier this week, Grijalva got support from the other side of the aisle when former Republican Congressman Mo Brooks of Alabama wrote an op-ed for AL.com, blasting Speaker Johnson for his decision to delay Grijalva's oath of office, saying what is happening is a "power play" and said, "I’m a Republican. The House Speaker is a Republican. Adelita Grijalva is a Democrat, but what is right is right, and what the Republican House Speaker is doing to Democrat Adelita Grijalva is wrong. Period.”