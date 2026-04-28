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Federal judge blocks Trump Administration from accessing Arizona voter rolls

A judge ruled the federal government does not have the authority to demand those records
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Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
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PHOENIX — A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed on Tuesday against Arizona over its voter rolls.

The Trump administration wanted the state to hand over its voter registration database.

That database includes information like home addresses, dates of birth, and Social Security and driver's license numbers.

Judge Susan Brnovich ruled that the federal government does not have the authority to demand those records.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes and Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes issued a joint statement after the decision. It read, in part, "Arizona acted correctly in refusing this request, and today's ruling vindicates that decision. Our offices will continue to defend the privacy of Arizona voters against federal overreach."

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