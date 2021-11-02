What's on the 2021 Maricopa County ballot? Bond measures and franchises

PHOENIX — Make sure you know what's on the ballot before you cast your vote!

According to the Maricopa County Recorder's website, more than half of voters in the county have an election to vote in this year.

To see if your city or town is holding an election in Maricopa County, click here.

Take a look at the list below for more details about every bond measure and franchise that will be voted on in Maricopa County:

City of Chandler – 5 Bonds

Summary: Special Bond Election will ask residents to authorize the city to issue bonds to fund large capital projects that are part of the Capital Improvement Program (CIP).

These will be funded through property taxes. However, this will not increase anyone’s property tax rate. According to the City of Chandler’s website, the capital projects planned in the 10-year CIP are timed to ensure these rates do not go up. As new debt is paid down, new debt can be added. That allows taxes to remain neutral.

There are five parts residents will vote for or against. They are as follows:

Bond 1 (Parks): Bond provides funding for several Parks and Recreation Improvements as well as Community Services. That includes building new facilities, improving existing parks and recreational buildings, buying new land for development, and adding equipment to these community spaces. You can find more here.

Bond 2 (Fire): This bond will be a funding source for fire stations and firefighters in the City of Chandler. This will include constructing, improving, renovating, and remodeling facilities. It will also allow the city to purchase equipment, furniture, radio infrastructure, vehicles, and land for fire and public safety purposes. Learn more here.

Bond 3 (Police): The funding for this bond will be used similarly to the fire plan and will include constructing and renovating facilities, buying equipment, and vehicles. More information here.

Bond 4 (Streets): Bonds would provide funding for rehabilitating and constructing roads within the city. It will also be used to install and update street lighting, traffic signal, utility lines, transit/bicycle paths, and trails, and buy new land. See more here.

Bond 5 (Facilities): This bond would fund new municipal facilities as well as improve existing buildings. That includes upgrading HVAC systems, roofing, plumbing, and other improvements. For more information, you can click here.

City of Scottsdale – General Plan

Summary: At the June 22 City Council Meeting, members called for a Special Election by mail related to Scottsdale’s General Plan (Proposition 463). Voters will be able to decide whether to ratify a new General Plan for the entitled “Scottsdale General Plan 2035.”

The current General Plan was adopted in 2001, and the city is required to update and ratify it every 10 years.

If you would like to see more about the plan, see the links below:

City of Surprise – Franchise

Summary: According to the City of Surprise’s website, voters will be asked to approve a franchise extension with EPCOR Water Arizona, Inc. EPCOR is one of several public water utility companies that, in addition to the city, provides water and/or wastewater/sewer services to certain residents.

Voter approval would allow EPCOR to continue its agreement to be a utility and operate within Surprise.

Town of Gilbert – Bond and Franchise

Summary: Street, Transportation & Infrastructure-Related Improvements Bond – According to the town's website, voters will decide whether to approve a $515 million general obligation bond. This will fund projects like upgrading roadways and investing in transportation systems. The bond would be paid for by a secondary property tax within the current rate of $0.99 per $100 of assessed value.

Find more information here.

Summary: Franchise with Southwest Gas Corporation – The resolution would approve the agreement of the common council to continue working with Southwest Gas Corporation to provide services to the town.

SPECIAL DISTRICTS

Fountain Hills Sanitary District – Board Members (2)

(*Vote canceled this year. Only two incumbent board members filed to seek re-election. Uncontested elections can be canceled for special districts.)

