WATCH: Some polls say voters are exhausted, want different candidate options

It’s only March but some voters are feeling tired of elections already.

“I'd say 100% burnt out,” said Mauricio Andre, a Valley resident.

According to a new poll by ABC News and IPSOS, 36% of Americans believe former president Donald Trump will do a better job leading the country. About 33% say they trust President Joe Biden. In that same poll, of those surveyed, about 30% say they trust neither.

“I want something new. I want new people, like, I want new like fresh mindsets,” Andre said.

Dr. Emily Bashah, a licensed clinical psychologist, told ABC15 some of her clients tell her they’re burned out of politics and the movement toward extremism.

