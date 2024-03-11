Watch Now
WATCH: Some polls say voters are exhausted, want different candidate options

It’s only March but some voters are feeling tired of elections already. In a poll, of those surveyed, about 30% say they trust neither Joe Biden nor Donald Trump.
Posted at 10:30 PM, Mar 10, 2024
It’s only March but some voters are feeling tired of elections already.

“I'd say 100% burnt out,” said Mauricio Andre, a Valley resident.

According to a new poll by ABC News and IPSOS, 36% of Americans believe former president Donald Trump will do a better job leading the country. About 33% say they trust President Joe Biden. In that same poll, of those surveyed, about 30% say they trust neither.

“I want something new. I want new people, like, I want new like fresh mindsets,” Andre said.

Dr. Emily Bashah, a licensed clinical psychologist, told ABC15 some of her clients tell her they’re burned out of politics and the movement toward extremism.

Watch the video above for advice on how to help yourself while still staying engaged and in the know.

