WATCH: Maricopa County hosts mock election Wednesday
It comes ahead of what are expected to be lengthy ballots come the primary election in August and the general election in November
Posted at 6:10 PM, May 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-29 21:13:31-04
PHOENIX — Ahead of important elections coming up in August and November, Maricopa County hosted a mock election to stress-test what voting systems can handle and make improvements where needed.
Poll workers and employees worked as election workers and voters for the mock election.
Arizona's primary elections will be held in August while the general election will be held in early November.
