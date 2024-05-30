Watch Now
NewsPoliticsAmerica Votes | ABC15 Arizona

Actions

WATCH: Maricopa County hosts mock election Wednesday

It comes ahead of what are expected to be lengthy ballots come the primary election in August and the general election in November
Ahead of important elections coming up in August and November, Maricopa County is hosting a mock election to show how the voting process works.
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image
Posted at 6:10 PM, May 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-29 21:13:31-04

PHOENIX — Ahead of important elections coming up in August and November, Maricopa County hosted a mock election to stress-test what voting systems can handle and make improvements where needed.

Poll workers and employees worked as election workers and voters for the mock election.

Arizona's primary elections will be held in August while the general election will be held in early November.

Learn more about the election process in Maricopa County by watching the video in the player above.

Latest from ABC15 Arizona:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo