WATCH: Arizona Election 2024; Discussion with Congressional District 6 Republican candidate

PHOENIX — Republican Kathleen Winn, who is running for U.S. House Congressional District 6, is holding a discussion with the Arizona Clean Elections Commission Wednesday evening.

Arizona's primary election is this July and ABC15 is giving you a chance to hear directly from the candidates.

ABC15 is partnering with the Arizona Clean Elections Commission and the Arizona Media Association to bring you primary race debates.

The discussion with Winn will be live streamed at 6 p.m. on the ABC15 app on your streaming devices and in this story.

Also running for re-election is Republican Congressman Juan Ciscomani, who has not responded to the invitation to debate Winn.

The Democratic debate for CD6 was previously canceled.

If you have questions for the candidates, you can submit them online here.

Watch previous debates and discussions from this year's election cycle in the player below: