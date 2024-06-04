WATCH: Arizona Election 2024; Congressional District 1 Republican debate

PHOENIX — Republicans running for U.S. House Congressional District 1 are holding a debate Tuesday evening.

Arizona's primary election is this July and ABC15 is giving you a chance to hear directly from the candidates.

ABC15 is partnering with the Arizona Clean Elections Commission and the Arizona Media Association to bring you primary race debates.

The debate between the Republicans running for U.S. House Congressional District 1 will be live streamed on the ABC15 app on your streaming devices and in this story starting at 6 p.m.

The two people expected to join the debate are Kim George and Robert Backie.

Also running for re-election is Congressman David Schweikert, who has not responded to the invitation to debate.

If you have questions for the candidates, you can submit them online here.

A debate between the Democrats running in CD1 happened in May.

Watch previous debates from this year's election cycle in the player below: