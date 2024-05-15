WATCH: Arizona Election 2024; U.S. House CD1 Democratic debate

PHOENIX — Arizona's primary election is this July and ABC15 is giving you a chance to hear directly from the candidates.

We're partnering with the Arizona Clean Elections Commission and the Arizona Media Association to bring you primary race debates.

The first debate will be between the Democrats running for U.S. House Congressional District 1.

The candidates debating will be Andrei Cherny, Marlene Galán-Woods, Andrew Horne, Kurt Kroemer, Conor O'Callaghan, and Amish Shah.

We'll bring it to you live online here Wednesday at 6 p.m., as well as on the ABC15 app on your favorite streaming device. If you have questions for the candidates, you can submit them online here.