Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Phoenix next week for campaign event

PHOENIX — Vice President Kamala Harris is coming back to Phoenix next week.

The VP will arrive in Phoenix on Monday, June 24, to mark the second anniversary of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. She's reportedly hosting a campaign event focused on reproductive freedom.

Harris will remind voters that former "President Donald Trump is responsible for overturning Roe v. Wade and the chaos that followed."

WE'RE HERE TO HELP Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Email us: share@abc15.com Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Representatives for Harris's office say she will also highlight the "threat a second Trump presidency would pose to reproductive freedom nationwide."

Details of where she'll be speaking, what time, and other places she may visit haven't been released.