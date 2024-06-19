Watch Now
Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Phoenix next week for campaign event

Harris will arrive in Phoenix on Monday to mark the second anniversary of the overturning of Roe v. Wade
Kamala Harris
Posted at 11:05 AM, Jun 19, 2024

PHOENIX — Vice President Kamala Harris is coming back to Phoenix next week.

The VP will arrive in Phoenix on Monday, June 24, to mark the second anniversary of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. She's reportedly hosting a campaign event focused on reproductive freedom.

Harris will remind voters that former "President Donald Trump is responsible for overturning Roe v. Wade and the chaos that followed."

Representatives for Harris's office say she will also highlight the "threat a second Trump presidency would pose to reproductive freedom nationwide."

Details of where she'll be speaking, what time, and other places she may visit haven't been released.

