Vance, Walz to campaign in AZ in final Saturday before election

PHOENIX — Arizona continues to draw attention from both presidential campaigns as both VP candidates will speak in the state Saturday.

Democratic VP nominee Tim Walz is set to make appearances in Flagstaff and Tucson, while Republican VP nominee JD Vance is set to hold an event in Scottsdale.

Watch Vance live as he speaks in Scottsdale in the player below:

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

You can also watch when Walz campaigns in Tucson tonight live in this story.

Election Day is only days away.

ABC15 has created this comprehensive voter guide to help cut through the political noise and provide what you need to know, including summaries of propositions and key races on the Arizona ballot.