Vance, Walz to campaign in AZ in final Saturday before election

Vance will speak in Scottsdale while Walz will be in Flagstaff and Tucson
PHOENIX — Arizona continues to draw attention from both presidential campaigns as both VP candidates will speak in the state Saturday.

Democratic VP nominee Tim Walz is set to make appearances in Flagstaff and Tucson, while Republican VP nominee JD Vance is set to hold an event in Scottsdale.

Election Day is only days away.

ABC15 has created this comprehensive voter guide to help cut through the political noise and provide what you need to know, including summaries of propositions and key races on the Arizona ballot.

