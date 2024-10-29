Maricopa County leaders discuss election security

PHOENIX — Maricopa County leaders held a press conference Tuesday to discuss election security.

Maricopa County Elections leaders and Maricopa County Sheriff Russ Skinner discussed steps to protect people and property and ensure ballot security ahead of election day next week.

246 Vote Centers will be open to service voters in Maricopa County on election day with more than 3,600 temporary workers hired to administer the election.

