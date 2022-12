PHOENIX — The Arizona Secretary of State's Office is set to certify the results of the 2022 general election.

The official canvass, which will be live-streamed online, is set for Monday at 10 a.m.

Watch the live stream in the player below at the time of the event:

Governor Doug Ducey, Attorney General Mark Brnovich, and Chief Justice of the Arizona Supreme Court Robert Brutinel will be in attendance.

