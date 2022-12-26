Watch Now
Secretary of State's office, Maricopa County seek sanctions on Lake, her lawyers after court ruling Saturday

On top of sanctions, the parties are seeking reimbursement of legal fees after court ruled against Lake
Posted at 10:37 AM, Dec 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-26 12:37:57-05

PHOENIX — The Arizona Secretary of State's office and Maricopa County want a judge to sanction Kari Lake and her lawyers after the suit they filed was tossed out over the weekend.

The two parties filed the motion in court Monday.

Monday is also the deadline for Lake and her team to appeal the ruling released on Saturday.

RELATED: Kari Lake loses court case on results of November election

In the ruling, the court ordered that Katie Hobbs will be Arizona's next governor, confirming the election.

Lake's team has not officially filed an appeal, but she promised to do so on Twitter after the ruling.

To view all court documents related to the lawsuit, click here.

