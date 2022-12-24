Kari Lake loses court case on results of November election

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Superior Court is ruling against Kari Lake in her lawsuit accusing Secretary of State and governor-elect Katie Hobbs of misconduct related to the administration of the election.

In a ruling released Saturday, the court ordered that Katie Hobbs will be Arizona's next governor, confirming the election.

It also gave both sides until Monday for Lake's side to appeal or for Hobbs' side to seek sanctions.

ABC15 has reached out to Lake and Hobbs for statements regarding the ruling. We are waiting to hear back from both.

For the full ruling, view below.