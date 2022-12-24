Watch Now
Kari Lake loses court case on results of November election

In court paperwork, it was found Lake's team did not find clear and convincing evidence of misconduct related to the election
Kari Lake
Posted at 11:25 AM, Dec 24, 2022
PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Superior Court is ruling against Kari Lake in her lawsuit accusing Secretary of State and governor-elect Katie Hobbs of misconduct related to the administration of the election.

In a ruling released Saturday, the court ordered that Katie Hobbs will be Arizona's next governor, confirming the election.

It also gave both sides until Monday for Lake's side to appeal or for Hobbs' side to seek sanctions.

