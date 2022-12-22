Judge to decide whether or not Kari Lake gets a 2022 election redo

PHOENIX — Attorneys for Kari Lake tried for a second and final day of testimony to suggest Election Day issues in Maricopa County with ballot chain of custody and tampering with ballot-on-demand printers were intentional.

It's a high bar to reach, but it's the only way Lake can get a judge to throw out the election results.

Lake's attorneys wrapped up their case Thursday with pollster Richard Baris of Big Data Polls in Florida.

Baris says between 22,000 and 40,000 voters were disenfranchised in Maricopa County on Election Day.

Baris says most of the votes would have gone to Lake.

He bases his conclusion in part on the number of respondents who complained to him about Election Day problems and others who promised to participate in his exit poll but did not.

"The difference here is almost 20 points, 20 percentage points. It's a significant finding in my professional opinion. I've done many, many polls these people didn't complete this questionnaire because they didn't vote," Baris said.

Lake lost to Governor-elect Katie Hobbs by 17,000 votes.

The Secretary of State's Office had its own expert.

Kenneth Mayer Ph.D. is a member of the University of Wisconsin's election research center.

Mayer has designed and executed polls for 30 years and has studied and written about the impact of long lines at the polls. Much of his testimony challenged Baris' conclusions.

"I think what Mr. Baris is doing is relying on jargon to give a demeanor of scientific precision to his calculations that again there is no basis for," Mayer said.

Judge Peter Thompson will review the evidence. His ruling on the matter is expected sometime next week.