Secretary of State urges AG to investigate Cochise County officials over election results delay

PHOENIX — The Arizona Secretary of State's Office is urging the Attorney General to investigate the Cochise County Board of Supervisors for their delayed canvass of the 2022 Election Day results.

In a memo sent Friday to Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs asked them to investigate and take action against Board of Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd for potential violations of Arizona law.

Hobbs claims the two knowingly refused to comply with Arizona's law that required them to canvass Cochise County's 2022 General Election by November 28.

"Only after a court ordered the Board of Supervisors to canvass this election, did Supervisor Judd comply, and even then, Supervisor Crosby continued to defy his statutory responsibility as well as the court order," Hobbs wrote in her memo.

During a court hearing on Thursday, a judge ruled that the Cochise County Board of Supervisors must canvass its election results by 5 p.m. that day. The board then did so Thursday afternoon.