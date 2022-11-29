Court hearing happening this week for Cochise County refusal to certify election canvass

PHOENIX — The Cochise County Board of Supervisors is expected to meet the Arizona Secretary of State in court Thursday afternoon.

On Tuesday afternoon, the board voted to hire attorney Bryan Blehm to represent them in court over its refusal to certify the 2022 election results..

Blehm was previously hired by the Cyber Ninjas to help it run the 2020 audit of the Maricopa County election results.

A court hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. thursday in Cochise County.

Republican officials in the rural Arizona county refused on Monday to certify the 2022 election despite no evidence of anything wrong with the count, amid pressure from prominent Republicans to reject results showing Democrats winning top races.

The Arizona Secretary of State wants a judge to order the board to certify the November election results.

Cochise County is the only Arizona county to not certify their canvass.