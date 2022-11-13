Protesters gather Saturday outside Maricopa County Elections Office

PHOENIX — Protesters outside of the Maricopa County Elections Office Saturday demanded “legal votes” to be counted and a change in the Arizona elections process.

They said they want quicker results and hand counts.

Chairman Bill Gates, with the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, says since 2006, it’s taken an average of 12 and a half days to post final results.

“It’s an absurd notion to play this charade and act like after this counting, we won’t have tainted results either way,” said Chris Hamlet, a protester, and Mesa school board candidate.

While protesting, Hamlet also referred to the tabulation machines having issues on Election Day. “It gives the appearance of fraud. Period. You can't undo that, you can un-ring that bell. It looks like fraud, it smells like fraud,” he said.

In a news conference Saturday afternoon, while protesters were outside the building, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone condemned the actions of Arizona state lawmaker Wendy Rogers for tweeting out the call for the rally Friday evening.

PATRIOTS RISE UP to RALLY tomorrow SATURDAY NOON at the Maricopa County Elections office (510 S. 3rd Ave. Phoenix) to pray for the Light to shine in the darkness and for His truth to be revealed! @KariLake @bgmasters @AbrahamHamadeh @RealMarkFinchem @BenBergquam pic.twitter.com/JXJm5bBQDy — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) November 12, 2022

"If you are an elected official and you are doing things to provoke a crowd to come out front here that can lead to the point of there are acts of violence or crimes, not only should we put you at the top of a criminal report and charge you or request charges against you I feel like we should send you the bill,” said Sheriff Penzone.

“Every time I bring deputies here, that I didn’t need otherwise, because you as an elected official create a problem that causes me to respond, you’re a state legislator, senator whomever you are, then I feel like the county should send you the bill for the resources that we’re committing because of your political action that put others in harms way," he added.

On Saturday at 1 p.m., Rogers tweeted again, telling people to stay away from county offices to allow officials to finish their job.

This tweet came out after the protest already started.

Hey everyone, honestly, it’s better for folks to STAY AWAY from Maricopa county offices, SO THEY CAN FINISH their job of counting votes. The last thing anyone wants is a reason to stop the counting. Understood? @ConradsonJordan @BenBergquam @RealAmVoice — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) November 12, 2022

Protesters stuck around for hours, and few counter-protesters showed up.

Josiah Hall, who says he’s a Democrat, had arguments with people who questioned his views.

“Not only am I disappointed with all that's happening. But even convincing these people, I can tell you right now, no one could be convinced. Not one. They're a lost cause it feels like, and it's sad for me to say that,” Hall said. “All of us just can get along and accept the results even with all the evidence in place.” he said.