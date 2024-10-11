Poll: More than 90% of Arizona Latino voters plan to vote

Nearly all Latino voters in Arizona plan to vote in November, according to a new poll that also challenges narratives about this key bloc that's being heavily courted by both parties.

More than 90% of Latino voters in Arizona are either absolutely or fairly certain they will vote according to a poll released Thursday by Living United for Change in Arizona in partnership with Data For Social Good.

LUCHA Executive Director Alexandra Gomez said it’s a mistake to believe Latino voters only care about immigration.

“We’re not voting based on a single issue,” she said. “Latino voters care about affordable housing, health care, economy and the future of our democracy.”

The poll also upends common assumptions about Latino voters. According to the poll, 86.7% were born in the United States, and most have been in the country for generations. Of the U.S. born Latino voters, only 13% are first generation Americans, with 30% being second generation and 23% third generation. And 34% are fourth generation or higher.

LUCHA, a progressive group, also said the poll refutes speculation that Latino voters are trending conservative.

According to the poll, 46.4% of Arizona Latino voters are Democrats, with 19.2% identifying as Republicans and 28% as independents.

But many respondents – 39.5% – described themselves as moderate. That’s more than the 36% who said they were very or somewhat liberal and 24.5% who said somewhat or very conservative.

The survey highlights the challenges both parties face in trying to attract Latino voters.

Despite nearly half identifying as Democrats, only 21.8% of respondents said the party really cares about the Latino community in Arizona. That’s compared 45.2% who said Democrats only care “somewhat” – and 33% who said the Democratic Party doesn’t care.

Meanwhile, most – 59.5% – said the Republican Party doesn’t care about the state’s Latino community, with only 9.7% saying the GOP really cares and 30.8% saying Republicans somewhat care.

The poll surveyed 1,028 registered Latino voters from April to May. The margin of error is +/-3 percentage points.

Gomez said Democrats should not take Latino voters for granted, pointing to the growing number of middle-of-the-road voters who don’t feel connected to either party.

“(Republicans) are actively investing to win over a middle section of this emerging electorate,” she said. “The GOP is making targeted efforts while Democrats are leaving many of voters on the table.”

Several Latino voters who talked with ABC15 about the presidential election have made it clear that they are not happy with either party. Rosalinda Montoya, owner of a Phoenix hair salon, said she is still not sure who she will vote for.

“Yes, I will be voting this year but to be honest, I'm very disappointed with, disappointed with both candidates,” she said.

She said the election is a hot topic at her salon, with her customers discussing pocketbook issues and how the outcome could affect the economy.

Montoya, who has owned her salon for two decades, said it feels like candidates don’t follow through on their campaign promises.

Candidates “are always promising,” and voters go to the polls hoping to see those changes but are later disappointed, she said.

Montoya said she likes Republican economic policies and thinks the border needs to be secured. But she also doesn’t like the party’s rhetoric on immigrants and said she feels like Democrats value the contributions of immigrants.

"I’m still debating who’s going to get my vote,” she said.

