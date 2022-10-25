Officials begin counting ballots in Arizona's 2022 general election

PHOENIX — Election workers started counting early votes on Monday for Arizona's 2022 general election.

When they arrived at work, 168,000 ballots were ready for tabulation.

"We start counting! Yes this is exciting you know. Back to the nuts and bolts of the election," Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer said.

With the skeptical eyes of election deniers watching, Richer believes his office is ready for the scrutiny.

Outside the Maricopa County Elections Department, Christina Godinez drove up to the drop box and deposited her ballot.

"I feel very comfortable doing it," Godinez said.

By Tuesday Godinez's ballot will join thousands of others waiting to be counted.

Early voter Mark Dix says he is confident voting in Maricopa County is safe and secure. "The county's done an amazing job with security, the process, vote by mail is a critical part of our rights as citizens," Dix said.

The Maricopa County Elections Department mailed out nearly two million early ballots for the November election.

In the August primary, 15% of county voters showed up on election day.

Richer says whether the ballots come early or on Election Day his staff will be ready.

"We're able to accommodate it," Richer said, "we'll have 223 voting locations open on election day. You can vote anywhere."