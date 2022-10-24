Maricopa County to begin counting early ballots Monday

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Elections Department says it will begin counting early ballots Monday.

About 168,000 ballots have been returned and are ready for tabulation, according to the department.

“All early and provisional ballots will be counted at the Elections Department, while Election Day ballots are counted on tabulators inside the Vote Center,” according to a news release.

Voters can track and verify the status of their ballot by texting "JOIN" to 628-683 or by visiting BeBallotReady.Vote.

