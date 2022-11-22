Mohave County supervisors delay certifying mid-term election

The Board of Supervisors in Mohave County has delayed certifying the mid-term results as what’s described as a statement of solidarity until next Monday which is the deadline.

The board met on Monday and voted to delay certifying the results as part of a political statement after they say the election in Maricopa County was poorly run.

Supervisor Hildy Angius said they’ve been approached not to certify the election, but didn’t indicate by who, “we’re mad, I’m mad, I think everyone in Mohave County should be mad.”

Republican leaders of Cochise County also delayed their election canvass last week and said they would not sign off unless they got proof their vote-counting machines are certified.

The state elections director says they are.