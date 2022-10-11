Mi Familia Vota continues effort to increase voter turnout in AZ, ahead of deadline

October 11 is the last day to register to vote, and local organizations are making the process easier to make sure everyone has a voice in this upcoming election.

It was all hands on deck at Mi Familia Vota on Tuesday, as they helped those who still needed to register to vote, educating those about the process and helping the community inform voters.

Arisbeth Valenzuela is a key part in doing just that, as Canvass Lead with Mi Familia Vota.

“We’re going door to door talking to registered voters and our main goal is to educate them,” she told ABC15.

She says there are big seats to fill this election, which she says is another reason to encourage Arizonans to go out and vote.

“Local elections are what impact you directly. This is definitely going to create some pivotal changes for the state of Arizona,” Valenzuela told ABC15.

Carolina Rodriguez-Greer, the State Director for Mi Familia Vota, says talking to voters face to face really makes a difference in the polls.

“We understand the importance of peer-to-peer interaction, right? That's why our field crews are so robust…to reach communities that perhaps no one has talked to them,” said Rodriguez-Greer.

She says this is especially true with underserved communities, adding the Latino vote will be a decisive one in this election.

Polling shows Latinos are up for grabs more than in any previous election, for both parties. Meaning, both Republicans and Democrats are reaching out to this demographic in record numbers.

“The Latino community in Arizona is the second largest ethnic group. So, I think it’s really important that we understand the power of the Latino vote,” Rodriguez-Greer told ABC15.

She says the voter turnout in the primaries shows people are paying attention to this midterm.

“We have an opportunity to elect people who are going to make very important decisions about our rights, about our economy, about access to reproductive healthcare. I think people are paying attention to who played a role in those decisions,” said Rodriguez-Greer.

So far this year, Mi Familia Vota has registered more than 35,000 Arizonans to vote.

“It’s important because you know I’m not here to speak for other people. I’m here to give other people a voice. I’m here as a reminder. Make sure that they’re uplifting their own voices. Through the power of voting,” Valenzuela told ABC15.

Voter registration forms must be received by 11:59 p.m. on October 11 in order to vote on Election Day, which is Nov. 8, 2022.

You can also register to vote online.

Early voting begins Wednesday, October 12.

If you want to vote early, you have until 5 p.m. on Friday, October 28 to request a ballot by mail to vote in the General Election.

The Secretary of State recommends mailing in your early ballots by Tuesday, November 1.

All ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on November 8.