How to register to vote in Arizona ahead of October 11 deadline for November General Election

Posted at 11:31 AM, Oct 10, 2022
Heads up, voters! Tuesday, October 11 is the last day to register to vote ahead of the November General Election.

Voter registration forms must be received by 11:59 p.m. on October 11 in order to vote on Election Day, which is Nov. 8, 2022.

Early voting begins Wednesday, October 12.

If you want to vote early, you have until 5 p.m. on Friday, October 28 to request a ballot by mail to vote in the General Election.

The Secretary of State recommends mailing in your early ballots by Tuesday, November 1.

All ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on November 8.

HOW TO REGISTER TO VOTE

You can check your voter status or register to vote online. The site also allows you to request a ballot by mail, check the status of your mail-in or provisional ballot, respond to notices and more.

MORE VOTER RESOURCES

Request a mail-in ballot, see your voting options, and get answers to your voting questions on the Secretary of State's website here.

Have more questions? Call 1-877-THE-VOTE or email elections@azsos.gov.

