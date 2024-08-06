Watch Now
Maricopa County judge stops enforcement of polling-place rules against voter intimidation

Secretary of State Adrian Fontes plans to appeal the decision
PHOENIX — A Maricopa County judge has blocked Arizona election officials from enforcing – for now – some rules designed to prevent voter intimidation at the polls.

Tuesday’s injunction came in a wide-ranging lawsuit challenging various aspects of the Arizona Election Procedures Manual, which outlines rules on voter registration, voting and more.

The manual includes a list of conduct that “may be considered intimidating conduct inside or outside the poling place,” such as:

  • Yelling or taunting voters or poll workers
  • Confronting, questioning, photographing or videotaping voters or poll workers “in a harassing or intimidating manner”
  • Posting signs or communicating messages about voter fraud penalties “in a harassing or intimidating manner”

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Jennifer Ryan-Touhill said in her ruling that “many of the prohibitions” in voter-intimidation rules “are free speech and protected by both the Arizona Constitution and the U.S. Constitution.”
The judge has not made a final decision in the case, but her injunction prevents election officials from enforcing the voter intimidation section of the elections manual while the case remains pending.

However, Ryan-Touhill also dismissed a number of other challenges to the manual and declined to issue injunctions against others.

