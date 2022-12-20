Watch Now
NewsPoliticalYour Voice, Your Vote | ABC15 Arizona

Actions

Maricopa County judge denies multiple motions in Kari Lake election lawsuit

The latest filing on the Arizona election suit came before Tuesday's hearing
Kari Lake has requested the courts to overturn the results.
Election 2022 Arizona Kari Lake
Posted at 8:07 PM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 22:07:41-05

Multiple motions in an election lawsuit filed by Kari Lake have been dismissed Monday night, according to the latest court filings.

Kari Lake filed a lawsuit against Katie Hobbs and other Maricopa County election officials Friday afternoon.

In the lawsuit, Lake claims that "hundreds of thousands of illegal ballots infected the election in Maricopa County" and between 15,603 and 29,257 Republican voters were disenfranchised as a result of tabulator or printer failures experienced at polling locations on election day.

Lake requests the court to allow "an opportunity to inspect Maricopa County ballots from the 2022 election, including signature envelopes and corresponding signatures on file with Maricopa County."

Several of the motions, including at least one filed by the Arizona Secretary of State, were dismissed prior to the upcoming hearing.

Read both of the documents below. Not seeing them? (1) (2)

Opening statements and closing arguments will continue on Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV!