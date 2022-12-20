Maricopa County judge denies multiple motions in Kari Lake election lawsuit

Multiple motions in an election lawsuit filed by Kari Lake have been dismissed Monday night, according to the latest court filings.

Kari Lake filed a lawsuit against Katie Hobbs and other Maricopa County election officials Friday afternoon.

In the lawsuit, Lake claims that "hundreds of thousands of illegal ballots infected the election in Maricopa County" and between 15,603 and 29,257 Republican voters were disenfranchised as a result of tabulator or printer failures experienced at polling locations on election day.

Lake requests the court to allow "an opportunity to inspect Maricopa County ballots from the 2022 election, including signature envelopes and corresponding signatures on file with Maricopa County."

Several of the motions, including at least one filed by the Arizona Secretary of State, were dismissed prior to the upcoming hearing.

Opening statements and closing arguments will continue on Tuesday afternoon.