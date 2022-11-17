MAP: 70 polling places that had ballot printer issues on election day

PHOENIX — ABC15 has obtained a list of 70 polling places that had issues printing ballots on Election Day in Maricopa County.

The locations are spread across the Valley and even some areas outside the Valley.

The locations had issues with the Ballot on Demand printers, not the tabulation machines.

See the full list of locations in the interactive map below:

According to a spokesperson for the elections department, the issue was with the printer fuser, not the ink or toner.

In an email to ABC15, election officials said, "The printers have three profiles, one for the ballot, one for the receipt, and one for the envelope. The ballot “media weight” setting was set to heavy, as recommended, and the receipt and envelope was not."

Maricopa County officials have repeatedly said that they had a backup system in place for any scenarios like this. This includes placing ballots in what's considered 'Door 3' inside the voting location.

In total, election officials say there were 17,000 ballots placed into what's called 'Door 3' and some of those were the ones with printer issues. We have also learned that some in 'Door 3' had other errors because voters used the wrong pens, or they used checkmarks for candidates instead of filling in the ovals.