Latino car club uses its platform to activate community's voters

A local car club is encouraging even more of its community to get informed and register to vote.

The Intruders claim to be the longest active car club in Phoenix after being established in 1976. They combine car culture with a family-friendly touch.

"We throw these events, it's usually free for the community," David Tapia said. "We're the slowest ones, usually the low riders are going under the speed limit."

The club's annual September picnic brings out hundreds of cars and hundreds of people.

This year they’re using their platform to make sure the Latino community has their voices heard in this year's election.

In the upcoming election, one study estimated one in four Arizona voters will be Latino.

“There’s no agenda," Arizona State House Representative Cesar Aguilar said. "We just want our community to register to vote, to come out and vote.”

Tapia says the turnout at the event shows the strong voice Latinos can bring to the ballot box.

“As you can see here, we gathered up in 100-plus-degree weather. We can do the same when it comes to voting. To be impactful and make a difference," Tapia said.

Jimmy Arbizu came with his grandchildren and said families across the U.S. would be on his mind when he casts his vote.

“The gas prices, the schooling, the food. I’m more worried about our kids growing up," Arbizu said.

Arbizu adds he and many other Latinos are for a more secure border, but also hopes politicians don’t forget the positive impacts immigrants have in border states.

“America got lazy," Arbizu said. "Without the people coming across the border, you’re not going to have houses built. The roads are going to be messed up. You’re not going to eat. They're doing all the jobs we don't want to do."

While a presidential election year brings more national attention, the club is also keeping the focus on our local community.

“These bigger things are great to look at, these debates I see and all those kinds of things, but ultimately, learn about what’s going on in your neighborhoods," Tapia said.

The deadline to register to vote is October 7. You can register or check your registration for Maricopa County online.