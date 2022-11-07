Kids can 'vote' on Election Day at Valley of the Sun YMCA

PHOENIX — Tuesday is Election Day and if you're wondering what the best way is to teach your kids about the democratic process, there's a program through the Valley of the Sun YMCA that will do just that.

The program is called Arizona Youth and Government and they've set up mock voting booths at 10 YMCA locations across the Valley.

The ballots will have the main races on them and the votes will be tallied up after the election. Now until Tuesday, you can stop by with your child and help them cast their ballot for free. They even get an "I voted" sticker. While it's a mock vote, Elise Nilles, Director of Civic Engagement for the Valley of the Sun YMCA, says it's important to start these conversations early.

"It gives them a safe place to come and practice and learn what it's going to be like when they're an adult," Nilles said. "We also encourage them to do research before they come in. What does the governor do, what are the two candidates or three candidates that are popping up? Have you seen anything that you like or dislike from them and have those conversations at home at the family dinner table?"

"Regardless of how old you are, you live in your community, you drive on the roads, you go to the schools, you probably pay taxes at least in some form like sales tax for example, so that's the thing is that policies that can impact you," said 15-year-old Vin Peterson, a member of the Youth and Government Program.

On Election Day, the YMCA is offering free childcare for a maximum of four hours anytime between 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. That means you can bring your child to any location, have them place a mock vote, and then leave to go vote yourself.

