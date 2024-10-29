Kids can 'vote' now until Election Day at the YMCA

PHOENIX — Election Day is one week away and while millions of adults head to the polls, kids have a chance to participate in the democratic process as well.

Valley of the Sun YMCA locations across Maricopa County have set up mock polling stations. Children can fill out a ballot, which includes some familiar faces like the pick for president and the U.S. Senate. When they’re done, they’ll get an “I Voted” sticker.

Seventeen-year-old Owen Sutton filled out his "ballot" on Monday. He’s a part of the YMCA’s Youth and Government program, where kids can learn about civic engagement.

“We are the generation that will most be affected by the votes being cast in this election, so once we get to vote it’s our responsibility to determine our futures,” said Sutton.

“The motto of Youth and Government is democracy must be learned by each generation,” said Associate Executive Director of Civic Engagement Elise Nilles. “So teaching those youth those hands-on, practical skills is very important to being active and engaged citizens later in life.”

If your child would like to join the Youth and Government program, there is still time to sign up. You can click here to learn more.

“It’s a super divisive political environment right now and I feel like our politicians aren’t making the best example for younger people. But as younger people, we are fully capable of setting that example for ourselves and I think that programs like this teach us to take on leadership as our own role and become the leaders that we want to see in the world," Sutton added.

On Election Day, November 5, the YMCA will also have free childcare available so adults can go vote.