Katie Hobbs wins Democratic nominee, opponent not yet known in race for AZ governor

PHOENIX — Secretary of State Katie Hobbs defeated Marco Lopez, a former mayor of Nogales and border enforcement official during President Barack Obama’s administration.

As Arizona’s top elections official, Hobbs endeared herself to Democrats with an impassioned defense of the integrity of the 2020 election, a stance that has drawn death threats. However, she's been weighed down by a discrimination case won by a Black policy adviser from Hobbs’ time in the Legislature.

On the other side, two Republican candidates are pulling ahead. Kari Lake, a former longtime Valley news anchor, and Karrin Taylor Robson, a conservative political newcomer, were too close to call Tuesday night.

