Judge rules against voter intimidation claims and request for restraining order

PHOENIX — A federal judge in Phoenix ruled Friday that members of the group Clean Elections USA can peacefully gather at ballot drop box locations in Maricopa County.

In refusing to grant a temporary restraining order, the judge wrote the court cannot do it without infringing core constitutional rights.

The ruling comes after ABC15 reported voter intimidation complaints in Maricopa County, including armed individuals in tactical gear in recent weeks. The group has volunteers often staked out at two county ballot drop box locations.

See original coverage of voter intimidation complaints in the player above.

Clean Elections USA says it's guarding against voter fraud. But others argued the actions amounted to voter intimidation.

In his opinion, Judge Michael Liburdi said the request for a restraining order "implicates serious first amendment considerations. An individual's right to vote is fundamental. But so too is an individual's right to engage in political speech, assemble peacefully, and associate with others."

It's unclear if there will be any appeal to the ruling.