Jobs and the economy are the top issue voters care about this election season

PHOENIX — Prices for gas, food and rent reached record highs this year and some families are struggling to make ends meet.

"My grandma, people I love, friends, everyone's asking for money," said Phoenix resident Tsenay Epps. "I've met a lot of people who've had to move back with their parents."

So when it comes to voting this election season, Epps says he wants to know what candidates will do to bring some relief.

"I'm more concerned about the people who can't afford to survive during inflation," he said. "The people on the streets, the single moms who can't afford the new rent prices in Arizona."

A recent poll by OH Predictive Insights found jobs and the economy is the new top issue Arizona votes care about, above immigration and education. It's something ABC15's data analyst Garrett Archer says hasn't held the top spot since the recession in 2008 and something he believes could give Republicans the upper hand.

"Typically, it is the party in power in Washington that gets a backlash in the next election when jobs and economy is at the top of voter's minds," Archer said.

But the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade means the issue of abortion is also now top of mind and Archer says that could impact what happens come November.

"It that becomes a driving factor in the election that could put a massive variable in it and we don't really know what will happen with it," Archer said.

At the local level, when it comes to which candidates voters care about, the governor and the US Senate are top picks. Polls show no other races have garnered major attention.