Hobbs answers more debate questions, Lake draws a crowd in Chandler

There are only 21 days left until the general election and the two running to be Arizona's governor reached out to voters in two different ways.

Katie Hobbs had her scheduled one-on-one interview with Arizona PBS on Tuesday, where Ted Simmons didn't waste any time with key questions surrounding Hobbs campaign.

Which included the debate, "Why are we doing this, why are we not doing a debate," he asked.

She reiterated that a one-on-one interview helps cut through the likely attacks in a debate so she can speak directly to voters.

Arizona PBS asked if Hobbs was afraid to face her opponent, Kari Lake.

“I’m not afraid to face Kari Lake, what I am concerned about it the embarrassment during the GOP Gubernatorial debate.”

In her appeal to voters on Statewide Public TV, Hobbs said a tax hike isn’t feasible amid inflation.

Adding she wouldn’t support the law that bans abortion after 15-weeks, the decision should be left to women and their doctors and she was asked about the wall at the southern border.

“People like it because they can see it, feel it, and touch it, it’s not the only answer. Their are places that can’t be walled. There’s technology that can address those gaps."

ABC15 tried to get comment from Hobbs after her interview, but she wasn’t available as media was told to wait for several minutes following the recording.

By the time members of the media were let out, elevator doors were closing with Hobbs and her staff.

Republican candidate for Governor, Kari Lake will sit down with AZTV Channel 7 this Sunday at 5 p.m.

She and the Clean Elections Commission backed out of an interview with Arizona PBS after the station agreed to do separate interviews with Hobbs.

Former politician Tulsi Gabbard stumped for Lake in Chandler Wednesday night.

“This new republican part is truly the party of we the people,” she said to a crowd.

Before hand Senate candidate Blake Masters and attorney general candidate Abe Hamdeh spoke before with to a crowd of young republicans.

Some dressed as chickens to signify Hobbs is “chicken” or too afraid to debate Lake.

Lake slammed the media calling them fake news, as she vowed to stop cartels at the southern border, she also vowed to never have said she wants to properly educate children.

“If you walked away from the democrat party, if you maybe voted for Joe Biden, we are not judging you, if you want freedom, if you want no more masks, if you want no forced vaccines, if you want to make sure your kids don’t get their hands on the most deadly drug they’ve ever seen fentanyl, if you want your kids to be properly educated, we welcome you into the party of common sense - you are welcome into the Republican Party," she added.