Getting to know the Republican candidates for Arizona Attorney General

PHOENIX — ABC15 reached out to all of the Republican Arizona Attorney General candidates. We were able to sit down with four of the six.

One of these candidates will face off with the presumptive Democratic nominee, Kris Mayes.

Andrew Gould is a former State Supreme Court Justice who left his seat on the bench to run for AG. Gould told ABC15 he knows Arizona law and has specific solutions, like his No Trespassing plan for border security. He also said voters can get a clear picture of the candidate he is from his decades serving as a judge. Living and working in Yuma, Gould said he’s seen and experienced the need to secure the border.

Dawn Grove has spent her legal career defending American manufacturers and working in-house with her family’s business, PING. She told ABC15 that her experiences with businesses and fighting government overreach have well prepared her for the role of AG. Grove said she’s fighting for the freedoms and rights that are being ripped away from Arizonans. She has gained the support of other state AGs and the Arizona State Troopers Association.

Lacy Cooper was the Border Security Section Chief at the U.S. Attorney’s Office under the Trump administration. She said she left her job to run for AG and fight back against the Biden administration’s immigration policies. Cooper said her experience fighting the cartels at the border sets her apart from the field. She said she will defend Arizona’s laws and the constitution, even telling ABC15 she would have participated in certifying the 2020 election.

Rodney Glassman is a Major in the Air Force and serves as an Air Force Prosecutor. He told ABC15 that his experience running a law office sets him apart. Glassman said the number one issue impacting the state is illegal immigration. He’s a strong defender of law enforcement and has earned the endorsement of nearly a dozen law enforcement agencies and associations. He claims he’s running because Arizonans need protection from the government.

ABC15 was unable to talk to Tiffany Shedd, but according to her website, she’s worked in many different capacities. Shedd has worked as a teacher, farmer, and natural resource attorney. She also owns several small businesses. Her website said she’s lived on a major-trafficking route in Pinal County and has seen the need to secure the border.

ABC15 was also unable to talk to Abraham Hamadeh, the one candidate in the field endorsed by President Donald Trump. According to his website, Hamadeh is an intelligence officer in the U.S. Army Reserve and a former prosecutor for the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. His website said he feels the radical left has overtaken many aspects of life and the greatest shield is the law.

On August 2, we’ll be tracking this race throughout the evening on ABC15 and ABC15.com.

