Former President Donald Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris asked to debate at ASU

PHOENIX — In an announcement Thursday, a partnership of multiple news organizations invited the 2024 presidential candidates to an October debate at Arizona State University.

The announcement from CBS News, in partnership with Univision and The Wall Street Journal, comes after former President Donald Trump said he will not be participating in any more debates with Vice President Kamala Harris before the 2024 election.

Harris challenged Trump to another debate immediately after Tuesday's debate in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Details regarding the potential debate have not been released.

An ASU spokesperson told ABC15, "We can confirm that we have spoken with CBS News and indicated we would be willing to host."