‘Enormous wake-up call’ for Biden campaign as Trump leads Arizona among older voters

PHOENIX — Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden by 9 percentage points when it comes to voters 50 and older in Arizona, according to 2024 voter survey data released Wednesday from AARP.

The survey found Trump beating the President 52% to 43%, but the two candidates are virtually tied when it comes to women voters in the same age group.

“Older voters, those 50-plus, will make up a majority of voters in Arizona,” said Bob Ward, a partner at Fabrizio Ward who conducted the poll along with Impact Research. “Our survey has it at 55%, which is what it was in 2020.”

This outsized voter bloc makes up a majority of the Arizona electorate and will play a key role in determining who wins the battleground state.

According to the survey, immigration, the economy, inflation and social security, were the top issues among voters aged 50 and older.

“If you look at people who say, social security is a very, or extremely important issue to me, and that's three out of four older voters in Arizona, Trump's winning. I’ve been in politics for a long time, you think of an issue like social security, you think of it as a Democratic issue rather than a Republican issue,” Ward said, adding that this “should be an enormous wake-up call to the Biden campaign.”

Voters ABC15 spoke with said they want a president who will tackle the border, secure international peace as the wars in Ukraine and Israel continue, as well as bring the costs of groceries and gas down.

“I think last year we got a $4 raise on disability, whoopee! Take care of Americans first,” Gene, who is 87-years-old told ABC15. “People can’t afford to put gas in their car, people can’t afford their apartments anymore. I’m 87 years old and I’ve never been so on loving of my country because the state it's in right now, we need Trump and we need him bad.”

As for Steven, he’s looking for a candidate who can bring Democracy back.

“Biden has a reputation for caring for people and trying to figure out how to make life a little easier,” Steven, an Arizona voter, told ABC15.

The survey also found 22% of voters 50 and older will not vote their party line down the ticket, meaning there is still a large group of people who could be persuaded to vote one way or another.

“They're telling us that I'm considering a Republican or a Democrat, or I'm undecided on one race and decided on another, they're open to hearing candidates’ message, that's a pretty big chunk of the largest slice of the electorate to say that they're open to hearing things,” Ward said.

When it comes to Arizona’s senate race, the survey found Democrat Ruben Gallego leading Republican Kari Lake 48% to 45% among all likely voters 18 and older.