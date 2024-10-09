Election 2024: Discussion with CD1 Democratic candidate Dr. Amish Shah

PHOENIX — The Arizona Media Association is hosting a one-on-one conversation with Congressional District 1 Democratic candidate Dr. (D) Amish Shah.

Shah's opponent, U.S. House Representative (R) David Schweikert, declined an invitation to participate in a debate with Shah.

Dr. Shah has worked in the state legislature as a representative for five years, winning three elections and voting for several bills that eventually became law.

According to his campaign website, Dr. Shah is an emergency room and former NFL physician. He says he is committed to lowering healthcare costs and standing up to Big Pharma.

Dr. Shah believes in lowering costs for Arizonans and says politicians should stay out of “personal medical decisions.” He says he will work to ensure women have reproductive rights.

With an extensive political background since he was 30 years old, seven-time Republican incumbent David Schweikert is seeking his eighth term in Congress.

Schweikert prides himself on being a ‘Budget Hawk.’ He currently holds several seats on committees. He is the current Chairman of the Oversight Subcommittee and holds a seat on the Tax and Social Security Subcommittees on the House Ways and Means Committee.

Schweikert authored and passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Cuts Act. Schweikert says he is focused on state economic growth. Schweikert also prides himself on working with Arizona tribal communities.