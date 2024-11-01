DOJ to monitor federal voting rights law compliance in 27 states, including Arizona

The Justice Department will be monitoring federal voting rights law compliance in 27 states around the country during the November 5 election.

The department will be monitoring compliance in 86 jurisdictions, including four counties in Arizona, officials announced Friday.

In Arizona, those jurisdictions include Apache, Maricopa, Pima, and Yuma counties.

The full list is below:



Bethel Census Area, Alaska;

Dillingham Census Area, Alaska;

Kusilvak Census Area, Alaska;

North Slope Borough, Alaska;

Northwest Arctic Borough, Alaska;

Apache County, Arizona;

Maricopa County, Arizona;

Pima County, Arizona;

Yuma County, Arizona;

San Joaquin County, California;

Broward County, Florida;

Miami-Dade County, Florida;

Orange County, Florida;

Osceola County, Florida;

Cobb County, Georgia;

DeKalb County, Georgia;

Fulton County, Georgia;

Gwinnett County, Georgia;

Macon-Bibb County, Georgia;

Jefferson County, Kentucky;

Kenton County, Kentucky;

City of Everett, Massachusetts;

City of Fitchburg, Massachusetts;

City of Leominster, Massachusetts;

City of Lowell, Massachusetts;

City of Malden, Massachusetts;

City of Methuen, Massachusetts;

City of Quincy, Massachusetts;

City of Salem, Massachusetts;

Prince George’s County, Maryland;

City of Ann Arbor, Michigan;

City of Detroit, Michigan;

City of Flint, Michigan;

City of Grand Rapids, Michigan;

City of Hamtramck, Michigan;

City of Warren, Michigan;

Hennepin County, Minnesota;

City of Minneapolis, Minnesota;

Ramsey County, Minnesota;

Covington County, Mississippi;

Scott County, Mississippi;

Warren County, Mississippi;

City of St. Louis, Missouri;

Blaine County, Montana;

Alamance County, North Carolina;

Mecklenburg County, North Carolina;

Wake County, North Carolina;

Bergen County, New Jersey;

Middlesex County, New Jersey;

Union County, New Jersey;

Bernalillo County, New Mexico;

Cibola County, New Mexico;

Clark County, Nevada;

Queens, New York;

Cuyahoga County, Ohio;

Portage County, Ohio;

Allegheny County, Pennsylvania;

Luzerne County, Pennsylvania;

Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania;

City of Pawtucket, Rhode Island;

City of Providence, Rhode Island;

City of Woonsocket, Rhode Island;

Charleston County, South Carolina;

Bennett County, South Dakota;

Jackson County, South Dakota;

Minnehaha County, South Dakota;

Oglala Lakota County, South Dakota;

Atascosa County, Texas;

Bexar County, Texas;

Dallas County, Texas;

Frio County, Texas;

Harris County, Texas;

Hays County, Texas;

Palo Pinto County, Texas;

Waller County, Texas;

San Juan County, Utah;

Hanover County, Virginia;

Henrico County, Virginia;

Loudoun County, Virginia;

City of Manassas, Virginia;

City of Manassas Park, Virginia;

Prince William County, Virginia;

Town of Lawrence (Rusk County), Wisconsin;

City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin;

Town of Thornapple, Wisconsin; and

City of Wausau, Wisconsin.

“The department regularly deploys its staff to monitor for compliance with federal civil rights laws in elections in communities all across the country,” the department said in a media release.

Have a concern, complaint, or violation? Here is some helpful information from the DOJ:

