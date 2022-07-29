Dark money's influence in Arizona Secretary of State race

PHOENIX — Political donors from across the country are trying to influence the results of Arizona’s Secretary of State race, according to two national campaign finance experts.

The Secretary of State oversees voter registration rolls, campaign finance and the election system. Six people are vying to fill the seat. The current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is running for governor.

In Arizona’s Secretary of State race, outside groups have outspent two of the candidates in an effort to sway voters’ decisions. Those "dark money" groups can reduce transparency in politics because individual donors do not have to be identified, and there is no limit on their contributions.

