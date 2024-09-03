Candidates for Arizona Corporation Commission participate in debate

PHOENIX — Candidates running for the Arizona Corporation Commission are set to participate in a debate Tuesday night.

The election is this November and ABC15 is giving you a chance to hear directly from the candidates.

Watch the debate live on the ABC15 app on your streaming devices, or online here in this story.

Republicans participating in the debate include Rene Lopez, Lea Márquez Peterson, and Rachel Walden.

Democrats participating in the debate include Ylenia Aguilar, Jonathon Hill and Joshua Polacheck.