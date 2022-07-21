Campaign finance complaint filed against Bolding's nonprofit group

Arizona Secretary of State candidate Reginald Bolding is now facing an official complaint claiming his nonprofit group violated campaign finance laws.

Bolding, who is currently state House minority leader, is one of two Democratic candidates in the race. The other candidate is former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes.

The complaint letter was filed at the Secretary of State’s office Monday by Scott Meyer, a Phoenix environmental activist and Fontes supporter. It alleges campaign finance law violations by a nonprofit group, Our Voice, Our Vote. Bolding is the co-executive director of the group. As a 501(c)(4), Our Voice, Our Vote can use money from anonymous donors to pay for ads promoting candidates as long as the group works independently of the candidate.

This complaint letter asks the state to investigate Our Voice, Our Vote saying its blatant actions are open violations of Arizona law. The complaint alleges the nonprofit illegally coordinated on ‘independent expenditure’ ads, created social media posts touting Bolding's legislative accomplishments, and gathering signatures to put him on the ballot.

Bolding told ABC15 investigator Melissa Blasius last week that he has a firewall agreement explaining how he is separated from any involvement in his non-profit group's political activities. Bolding provided ABC15 with a copy of the agreement and copies of IRS filings giving details of income sources and spending for both charities he manages.

The following is the complaint filed by Scott Meyer: